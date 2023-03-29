Watch CBS News
New Tarrant County phone scam will fake your loved one's kidnapping, officials say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Tarrant County residents should be weary of a new phone scam, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Officials said a scammer will call citizens from a spoofed number, appearing to be coming from a loved one, and demand a payment for their release. 

The scammer will then play a recording of someone crying and asking for help, officials said.

Officials said the best way to avoid this scam is to hang up and immediately call the person who's number had been spoofed and confirm their wellbeing.

Anyone who has experienced this scam is asked to contact police and file a report.

