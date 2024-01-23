Watch CBS News
New multimillion-dollar DISD school breaks ground

By Marvin Hurst

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS- Dallas ISD broke ground on their elementary school Tuesday.

The $34 million Urban Park Steam Academy will include pre-K through fifth-grade students.

District officials said it will also offer space for 500 students. Principal Lisa Falcon said they were meeting about bringing the campus to life for over two years.

"This is going to be something that's not just for us but for the community as well," Falcon said.

She said there would be no other facility like it in the area.

The old school will get demolished once the students staff move into the new one.

