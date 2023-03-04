New high-tech public library holds grand opening in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The city of Frisco is getting a much-needed high-tech addition this weekend.

The brand-new Frisco Public Library opened its doors on Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony. A large crowd of over 300 people turned out for the grand opening and got a first look at the facility.

The new building, which used to be a factory producing rocket parts, is about 150,000 square feet. That's over three times the size of the original library.

Many brought their children and other family members to check out the sleek new features. Some of the high-tech offerings include self-checkout, a robotics center, new sorting stations, and a creative space featuring a demonstration kitchen.

There's also a huge tyrannosaurus rex skeleton if you're interested in dinosaurs.

As part of the opening day ceremony, chefs and other special guests made appearances. They showed how the new features can be used to teach through experimentation and hands-on learning.

The new library is at 8000 Dallas Pkwy next to the Frisco Discovery Center. It will offer regular hours and full service beginning on Sunday, Mar. 5.

You can find more information about library hours and more on the Frisco Public Library's website.