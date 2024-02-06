Fake Biden robocalls in New Hampshire linked to Texas company, AG says

New Hampshire, federal officials open criminal probe after fake Joe Biden robocalls New Hampshire, federal officials open criminal probe after fake Joe Biden robocalls 06:50

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday the fake President Biden robocalls in the Granite State days before the presidential primary have been linked to a company in Texas.

No charges have been filed against Walter Monk, the owner of Life Corporation, but Formella said a criminal investigation is underway. Investigators have issued a cease and desist order, and the state is sending document preservation notifications and subpoenas.

The AI-generated recording, which was sent on January 21, was made to sound like the president trying to encourage people not to vote. The New Hampshire Primary was held on January 23.

"Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," the recording said.

It is estimated that between 5,000 and 25,000 calls were made.

Formella said potential charges would be Class B felonies, while investigators are also looking at other statutes. Federal charges are possible as well.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also issued a cease and desist order to Lingo Telecom, which Formella said has been identified as the originating voice service provider of the calls. Lingo Telecom is also a Texas-based company.

Once they were told the calls were being investigated, Lingo Telecom suspended services to Life Corporation, Formella said.

"Ensuring public confidence in the electoral process is vital. In law enforcement I can say it's one of our highest priorities," Formella said. "We will continue our work to identify and hold all individuals or companies who may be responsible for these acts accountable and we are keeping all enforcement options on the table."

Though Biden's name was not on the ballot for the New Hampshire Primary, he still easily topped the ticket following a write-in campaign by Democrats.

"Our message is clear. Law enforcement across the country is unified on a bipartisan basis, and ready to work together to combat any attempt to undermine our elections," Formella said. "We are committed to keeping our elections free, fair, and secure. We will not tolerate any action that seeks to undermine the integrity of our elections and our democratic process. The message to any person or company who would attempt to engage in these activities is clear and is simple. Don't try it."

Formella said the state wants to make sure the AI-generated robocalls do not become a regular occurrence during elections.

"The consequences to your action will be severe," he warned anyone considering similar calls. "We don't want it to be the first of many. We want this to be an example for us to point to, but also an enforcement example for us for anyone who would consider to do the same thing."