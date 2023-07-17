Dallas Fire-Rescue's new mental wellness program already proving successful

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say a relatively new program aimed at addressing mental health wellness within their ranks is already proving to be successful.

The program was rolled out a little over a year ago, following a trend of suicides and suicide attempts not just within DFR, but within fire departments across the country.

"Since 2018, we've four suicides, and we've had two attempted suicides...so, we are trying to be as proactive as possible," Executive Assistant Fire Chief Brett Stidham said.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation began tracking firefighter suicides this year and at the time of this publishing, they've reported a total of eight firefighter suicides across the country. Texas leads the list with three.

DFR's mental health wellness program counts on a multi-pronged approach that offers help to firefighters and the families who need it.

There is counseling, intervention, therapy and treatment programs available.

In addition, a peer support program with dozens of firefighters is in place to allow for specific one-on-one interactions in the event of a traumatic or stressful situation.

Firefighter Garrick Hyles told CBS News Texas the program not only saved his career, but his life.

Hyles, an 11-year veteran and tillerman on Ladder 4 based out of Downtown Dallas, says the stress and trauma of the job led him to depression and alcoholism.

He credits getting help to a moment of clarity he had in regard to his ability to be a fit father for his daughter.

"Within 36 hours they had me in treatment...I am 188 days sober now," Hyles said.

He continued to say that getting sober wasn't the hard part, it was saying he needed help. "That was way harder than getting sober, because as firemen, we are not supposed to do that."

Battling the taboo of mental illness and helping redefine a culture that hasn't always talked about this issue is one of the main challenges program advocates say they have faced.

Firefighter Casey Ellsworth is the peer support coordinator, and acknowledged it's tough to get a group of tough-minded individuals to accept they need help and to ask for it.

"We're exposed to bad things," Ellsworth said. "We were never taught what to do with them for a really long time, and so I think we are doing a better job of doing that."

DFR officials say they hope this program instills the idea that mental illness isn't something to be ashamed of, and that there are resources for it.

Currently they have three psychologists on staff at DFR to handle immediate needs, and they offer resources to their members as early as the recruit level.

They hope by identifying the issues early, they can prevent future suicides and attempts.