New chapter underway for Texas' largest female-only addiction treatment center

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A new chapter is underway for Texas' largest female-only addiction treatment center.

Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas has been helping women rebuild their lives for more than 50 years and are now on their way to being able to serve many more in need.

Sharon Jock now spends her days on a very different side of the Nexus Recovery Center than she did 16 years ago.

"I was homeless, unemployed. I had no hope, no dreams, no anything," she said.

Jock was addicted to meth, had abandoned her children, and had no idea where to turn.

"I didn't know that treatment facilities existed for people that didn't have money," she said.

Jock credits her stay at Nexus, a residential recovery center for women and their children, with saving her life. "Without them, I would probably be dead today. I honestly believe that."

Today, she serves as director of admissions for Nexus.

She said the $86 million long-term campus vision plan, which broke ground Tuesday, will be a game-changer for clients like herself. Their team is especially excited about the Phase 1 expanded admissions area being in close proximity to the detoxification center.

"It'll just be much more inviting and welcoming," said Nexus President and CEO Heather Ormand. "And we've kept security—physical security—in mind as well to make sure that our women aren't worried about anybody coming onto campus who shouldn't be here."

Right now, Nexus serves about 2,500 women and children annually. When their final phase of construction is complete in 2031, it will be double that.

And for every woman who can access that support and treatment is a life changed.

"It's just amazing to watch the miracles that happen here," said Jock.