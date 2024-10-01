New Argyle restaurant combines great food with a mission to help kids with cancer

ARGYLE — Tuesday marks the grand opening of "Little Joe's Farmstead" in Argyle, but this is no ordinary burger joint.

They'll be serving more than just meals—they're serving up a mission to help families in need.

Owner Jim Reid, passionate about both revitalizing old buildings and helping others, transformed the former Johnny Joe's convenience store and gas station into a unique restaurant with a greater purpose.

"What I love to do, and my whole life, is take old buildings and make them new again. I like to resurrect them, that's really my passion," Reid said.

Little Joe's Farmstead is not just a nod to the building's past, but also to Reid's late son, Kevin, who passed away after battling cancer. Inspired by Kevin's journey, Reid has dedicated his efforts to making a difference for families facing similar struggles.

"When my son got diagnosed at three and a half years old, we were taken to Texas Children's and introduced to a whole new world," Reid explained.

Realizing the financial challenges many families face, he launched his first restaurant, "Little Matt's," in Houston as a charity focused on helping children with cancer.

Now, Reid is bringing that same mission to Argyle. The proceeds from Little Joe's Farmstead will help families paying for chemotherapy, radiation, and even provide housing.

"We fund about 400-500 kids a month," Reid said. "We've helped over 10,000 families."

Throughout the restaurant, tributes to Kevin can be found, symbolizing his lasting impact on the mission.

Reid shared that Kevin's experience inspired him to give back, having personally felt the challenges other parents face during such difficult times.

By design, Little Joe's Farmstead fosters a sense of community.

"We want to facilitate staying here," Reid said. "There's no to-go, no drive-thru. We want this place to be a gathering area for everyone."

The goal is to create a place where people can come together, not only for great food but also to support families going through tough times.

"It's really about community outreach, loving on all parents, and making sure families know they're not alone. We're here to support, feed, and give them an experience rooted in community, love, and faith."