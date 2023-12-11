Neighbors resolute, say "No" to J7 Ready Mix concrete plant

By | Amelia Mugavero, CBS News Texas

FORT WORTH - A potential concrete plant in Tarrant County is at the center of controversy. The concrete company, J7 Ready Mix, says they are there to help the community. But residents are worried the plant will do more harm than good.

J7 Ready Mix CBS News Texas

The plant has already been partially built on the corner of Rendon and Rendon Bloodsworth Roads in Tarrant County, which is right in Brandon McElroy's backyard. "I don't think a lot of people understand how dangerous these things can be, McElroy told CBS News Texas. "We just don't want it in our backyard due to the material and the minerals that are polluted into the air. Those are very hard on your lungs, causing a lot of COPD and health issues, especially in young children and older adults."

McElroy has two sons with asthma, so he's worried the plant could keep his sons from playing outside. "Their health is very important to me and it's my job to protect them. That's where my voice comes in and why I'm working so hard on this," McElroy added.

McElroy said the community was not notified of their new neighbors until the foundation was already laid. In response, McElroy created a nonprofit called "Green Air Solutions" --- which is aimed at stopping the plant from being built. The group has made t-shirts, a Facebook page, and has put up signs all over the area to garner support. Also. Mansfield ISD says there are already plans to build both an intermediate school and high school nearby – both locations only about a thousand yards from the plant.

Tarrant County Fire Marshall Randy Renois has even halted the plant's construction due to permit issues. He said in a statement: "The J7 Ready Mix Plant was issued a Stop Work Order by our office because they had started construction on a building at the location without going through the proper permitting process to be in compliance with our fire code."

Now J-7 is working to get a permit from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality as well as re-apply for a construction permit. "You know, we're not here to harm anybody," says Ferando Garcia one of the co-managers of J7 Ready Mix – which is a family-owned company based out of Alvarado. He said the company was unclear on the permit process for unincorporated Tarrant County, and said the company aims at being fully transparent with their permit process.

"We just want to be part of the community. They've really helped us along the way, and have showed us where we're lacking," says Garcia.

When CBS News Texas asked about using harmful chemicals like silica and limestone, Garcia also said they did not use those materials in their concrete. They go on to say all their materials are natural and clean.

"Trust me when I say we're taking every step and precaution that we need to, in order to make sure that there's as minimal dust as possible," Garcia explains.

Texas State Representative, David Cook, is also opposing the plant's location. He even stopped another plant from being built in the same area a couple years ago. "I'm certainly an advocate for growth. There's obviously a need when you have growth, and there's a need for concrete plants, but there's also a correct location."

Although the future of the plant is far from concrete right now, its clear, when it comes to their positions, both sides are set in stone. McElroy hopes his community can come together at Monday's TCEQ meeting and move this plant somewhere else.

"It's very important that we have a turnout for everyone to speak for their health. It's something that we need to look at now because later in life it's too late," McElroy adds.

CBS News Texas is told the issue with the J7 Ready Mix Plant is also being brought up Tuesday night at the Mansfield ISD school board meeting. Lawmakers also say there are plans in place to increase regulations on environmental permits next year.