Watch CBS News
Local News

Neighbor describes witnessing deadly Sunnyvale shooting

By Steve Pickett

/ CBS Texas

Police need your help to find Sunnyvale shooting suspect
Police need your help to find Sunnyvale shooting suspect 02:35

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Neighbors who live near the townhouse community where a gunman killed a woman and injured a man and his three children called the crime shocking Monday afternoon.

The woman killed has been identified as 27-year-old Tyesha Merritt. Police said Merritt, a Mesquite resident, was with her brother and his children in the parking lot of the townhome community in Sunnyvale when a masked gunman approached the car they were in and opened fire.

"There were babies in the car, that's what I don't understand," said Michaelle Hawkins, a resident who heard the violence. "Babies, who does that?"

Hawkins said she saw a masked man chasing the adult male victim, after hearing gunshots:

"The heavyset guy jumped out. The man (victim) was running with his baby to try and protect the baby."

Police said the children, ages eight to 10, are all stable but in critical condition. The children's father was released from the hospital.

Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas confirmed the shooting is the first homicide of the year for the small East Dallas County city. He said the suspected gunman and a possible accomplice were driving a black late model sedan with custom wheels.

Anyone with information should contact North Texas CRIMESTOPPERS at 877-373-TIPS (8477).

Steve Pickett
Steve-Picket_cbsdfw.jpg

Steve is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.