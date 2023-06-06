Neighbor describes witnessing deadly Sunnyvale shooting

Police need your help to find Sunnyvale shooting suspect

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Neighbors who live near the townhouse community where a gunman killed a woman and injured a man and his three children called the crime shocking Monday afternoon.

The woman killed has been identified as 27-year-old Tyesha Merritt. Police said Merritt, a Mesquite resident, was with her brother and his children in the parking lot of the townhome community in Sunnyvale when a masked gunman approached the car they were in and opened fire.

"There were babies in the car, that's what I don't understand," said Michaelle Hawkins, a resident who heard the violence. "Babies, who does that?"

Hawkins said she saw a masked man chasing the adult male victim, after hearing gunshots:

"The heavyset guy jumped out. The man (victim) was running with his baby to try and protect the baby."

Police said the children, ages eight to 10, are all stable but in critical condition. The children's father was released from the hospital.

Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas confirmed the shooting is the first homicide of the year for the small East Dallas County city. He said the suspected gunman and a possible accomplice were driving a black late model sedan with custom wheels.

Anyone with information should contact North Texas CRIMESTOPPERS at 877-373-TIPS (8477).