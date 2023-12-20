NBA Board of Governors voting on Dallas Mavericks sale

Watch CBS News
By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - The NBA Board of Governors will be voting on the sale of the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban plans to sell a majority stake of the NBA team to billionaire Miriam Adelson and the Las Vegas Sands Casino family.

Cuban will reportedly stay on as director of basketball operations for the team. 

He's also pushing for a new arena for the Mavs to play at and he wants it aligned with a casino resort.

Casino and sports betting are still not allowed in Texas, but lobbyists have been pushing to change that. 

