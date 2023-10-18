Know before you go: Navigating traffic at Globe Life Field for ALCS Game 4
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Lone Star Series continues Thursday evening at Globe Life Field. Wednesday night, the Houston Astros gave the Texas Rangers their first postseason loss in front of 42,368 fans, the largest baseball crowd in the four-year history of Globe Life Field.
It's going to be a packed house again Thursday, so prepare beforehand.
Know before you go:
- Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.
- Globe Life Field gates open at 4:30 p.m.
- First pitch is at 7:03 p.m.
Heavily traveled areas:
Drivers can expect delays along I-30 east and west as fans navigate their way to Stadium Drive. Also, prepare for backups along TX-360 to Division Street.
Alternate routes:
- SH 180/Division Street to President George Bush Turnpike
- SH 180/Division Street to Cooper Street
- Collins Street or Ballpark Way to I-30 east
