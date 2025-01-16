Gates closed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base after abandoned vehicle found nearby

WESTWORTH VILLAGE — A heavy police presence was seen on Westworth Blvd. resulting in the closure of the main gates at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Thursday afternoon

The City of Westworth Village said police were called to an abandoned newer white model Hummer on Pumphrey Dr. and Hwy. 183.

Westworth Village police established a perimeter and secured the area for the NASJRB Military Police. Other agencies, including the Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad, NASJRB Command, NCIS/FBI, and ATF, and multiple area police and fire agencies were called to the area. MedStar said it was asked to be there on standby.

The city said a suspect was identified and no incendiary devices were found.