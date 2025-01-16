Watch CBS News
Local News

Gates closed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base after abandoned vehicle found nearby

By S.E. Jenkins, Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

WESTWORTH VILLAGE — A heavy police presence was seen on Westworth Blvd. resulting in the closure of the main gates at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Thursday afternoon

img-7600.jpg

The City of Westworth Village said police were called to an abandoned newer white model Hummer on Pumphrey Dr. and Hwy. 183.

Westworth Village police established a perimeter and secured the area for the NASJRB Military Police. Other agencies, including the Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad, NASJRB Command, NCIS/FBI, and ATF, and multiple area police and fire agencies were called to the area. MedStar said it was asked to be there on standby. 

The city said a suspect was identified and no incendiary devices were found. 

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.