National Rifle Association Annual Meeting preparations take place in Dallas

DALLAS — The National Rifle Association is gearing up for its annual meeting happening at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Downtown Dallas. The convention is known as "the largest gather of second amendment supporters."

The NRA tells CBS News Texas, it expects as many as 75,000 members to attend the event, with extra excitement surrounding the meeting's keynote speaker, former president Donald Trump.

"It's the one time during the year, where everybody or the majority of people come together are all like-minded and our freedoms and still take that pretty seriously," says Darwin Boedeker, one of the convention's gun exhibitors

Boedecker, along with more than 600 other gun and gear exhibitors used Thursday to set up their booths on the nearly 14-acre area in the convention building.

NRA deputy director, Jennifer Briemann, says adults and kids of all ages are welcome to attend the free event. "It's such a large gathering 75,000 people, which is an enormous turnout. So, you can feel the energy building," Briemann says.

However for Miriam Sharma, who is a member of the Dallas chapter of Moms Demand Action, says she is concerned about kids being able to attend the event.

"It is interesting that the City of Dallas is allowing them to come in, and obviously advertise openly that children are welcome to come to the event, when we know the firearms is the leading cause of death and children and teens," Sharma tells CBS News Texas.

She says Moms Demand Action is planning to hold a rally near the NRA convention in support of gun control, especially for kids.

This weekend's meeting is the first time the event has been held in Dallas since 2018. The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, will give a keynote speech Saturday afternoon, along with a speech by Texas Governor Greg Abbot.

The NRA says there will be extra security and screenings for all attendees during the weekend.

"On Saturday, the entire venue will be under the control of the US Secret Service. It will be probably the most secure place you can find in town, so we are there are any preparations underway to make sure that it is safe and fun experience for NRA members," Briemann explains.

The Dallas Police Department says officers are prepared to respond to any threats or protests.