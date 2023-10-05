National Radio Hall Of Fame announces North Texas "Legend" Terry Dorsey as new inductee

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - His voice carried the North Texas airwaves from the 80s into 2015 when he died at the age of 66. Now the National Radio Hall of Fame will honor Terry Dorsey, by inducting him into the organization as part of the Class of 2023.

North Texas radio legend Terry Dorsey came to Dallas-Fort Worth in 1981 to do mornings at country station KPLX/99.5 FM. Geoff Petrulis/Director Digital, CBS News Texas

On Oct. 2, the Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the selection of 12 new Legends inductees. All of the inductees were recognized for their talents and efforts as on-air personalities, programmers and operators "who contributed with greatness to the radio industry and have since passed away."

"It's heartfelt recognition to see these individuals and their career contributions to the radio industry recognized with this induction," shared Kraig T. Kitchin, co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame. "They've made a forever impact on the audiences and businesses they interacted with and for that, we're grateful."

Dorsey's career in country radio began at 99.5 The Wolf in 1982 and continued when he joined 96.3 KSCS in 1988, where he remained host of the Dorsey Gang Morning Show for 26 years.

He retired at the end of 2014 and passed away just three months later. In recognition of his contributions to the field, he was previously inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2006.

"Gone but never forgotten, these legends of the radio industry deserve to be recognized as Hall of Famers and it is an honor to induct them to the Radio Hall of Fame," said Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame. "From programmers to talent to executives, these individuals are the best of the best."

The official induction ceremony is scheduled for November 2 and takes place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

2022 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Tickets are on sale now.

A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications.