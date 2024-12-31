Nathan Hecht, the longest-serving Texas Supreme Court chief justice, retires

AUSTIN – The longest-serving chief justice in the Supreme Court of Texas is retiring on New Year's Eve.

Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, the 27th chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, will retire from the court on Dec. 31, the court announced. He is the longest-serving member of the court in Texas history and the longest-tenured Texas judge in active service.

Hecht was first elected to the Texas court in 1988 and was reelected in 1994, 2000, 2006 and 2012. In 2013, he was appointed chief justice by former Gov. Rick Perry and was re-elected to the position in 2014 and 2020. Hecht replaced former Chief Justice Wallace Jefferson, the Texas Supreme Court's first Black justice and chief justice.

"Serving the people of Texas as Chief Justice has been the honor of a lifetime," Hecht said. "I am proud of the advancements we've made in ensuring justice is accessible and efficient, and I am confident that the Court will continue to uphold these principles in the years to come."

Supreme Court Justices, from left, Nathan Hecht, Dale Wainwright, David Medina, Paul Green and Phil Johnson, stand during the National Anthem during the opening session of the 82nd Texas Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay / AP

During his tenure as the chief justice, the Texas court implemented the use of electronic filing systems and virtual hearings, streamlining court operations.

Hecht presided over the court's oral arguments for his final time on Dec. 5.

Hecht hasn't announced post-retirement plans.