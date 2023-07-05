Nancy Lieberman says motherhood trumps accomplishments

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Nancy Lieberman has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the sport of basketball. She's one of the best women's basketball players ever, who will enter the Basketball Hall of Fame for a second time; she has been a legendary broadcaster; and she broke glass ceilings, becoming the first woman to ever coach a men's professional team to a championship title. But amid all of these accomplishments, Lieberman told CBS News Texas that being a mother ranks No. 1

Lieberman coached the Big3 League team known as "Power" to a championship title in 2018. The league made it's annual trip to DFW last week. Big3 Founder Ice Cube brought a cake out on the court as Liberman celebrated a milestone birthday. While grateful, she said being a mother is something she will always celebrate the most.

"I'd give up everything that is materialistic, or fame and status-related," she said. "It's the greatest gift God has ever given me."

Lieberman is coaching her son, T.J. Cline, in his second season playing for Power. The former Plano West High School star says, "you can never take these moments for granted. They don't last forever."

When the Big3 season ends, Cline will head back overseas, where he has played professionally since 2017. He recalled a time, while playing in Israel, when he was sheltered in place as bombs flew overhead. When Lieberman got a cellphone video, she initially thought the sounds were fireworks, only for Cline to tell her it was rockets.

Lieberman says she was scared to death and that's the part of being a mom that will always live inside of her. But, she also recognizes that at 28 years old, Cline is a grown man, making his own mark in life. For that, she says she couldn't be more proud.

The mother and son concluded the interview saying "I love you" to each other as Lieberman gave Cline a kiss on the cheek. Lieberman turned to the camera and joked, telling coaches to "never kiss your players."