Murder charges dropped against man accused of killing Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky

DALLAS - Nearly eight years after the gruesome killing of high-profile Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky, there are new developments in a case the CBS News Texas I-Team has followed closely.

Steven Aubrey was charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony in the case of murdered Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Broward Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors have dismissed an indictment against the man accused of the then 68-year-old's death, Steven Aubrey.

Aubrey was arrested in April of 2022, and accused of Tobolowsky's murder.

Tobolowsky was found burned to death in his garage in May of 2016.

Police once accused Aubrey of spying on Tobolowsky, sneaking up on him, and dousing him with gasoline before setting him on fire. But Aubrey pleaded not guilty, and has always maintained he was not involved.

The county filed documents late today stating:

"Upon review all facts associated with this case…it has been determined that the state is unable to make a case."

The Tobolowsky family has repeatedly sat down with the I-Team to discuss the killing.

Following this latest development, family members told CBS News Texas they were too upset to comment.

CBS News Texas reached out to the district attorney's office and are awaiting comment.

The Dallas Police Department has declined to comment.