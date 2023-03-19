Multiple shootings on Westmoreland Road in Dallas leave at least 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Two separate shootings over two days at the same location in southwest Dallas left one person dead and five others injured.

Police said that on March 17 and 18, they responded to two reports of gun violence at the same business in the 7400 block of South Westmoreland Road. The Friday shooting left one person dead and one injured, while the Saturday shooting left four people injured.

On Saturday evening, Dallas police responded to a shooting on South Westmoreland Road. It was the second shooting at the location in two days. CBSNewsTexas.com

So far, police have not said how exactly these incidents are related.

Calls about the Friday shooting came in at about 3:45 p.m., police said. Officers who responded to the scene found Jacory Simpson, 23, shot inside the business. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man, Donavon Jones, 19, had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries the following day.

Investigators believe that Jones was inside of the business when Simpson allegedly shot him. Simpson tried to leave the scene, but then ran inside the building. He got into an argument with Taquan Cooks, 20, who shot Simpson.

Simpson was charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon and will be arrest when he leaves the hospital. Cooks was charged with assault with serious bodily injury and is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

The next day, at about 9:20 p.m., police were once again called to the location for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found four people had been injured by gunfire. All four were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a white Chrysler in connection with this shooting.