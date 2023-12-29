Multiple arrests made in Arlington mall shooting

Press conference update on incident at the Parks Mall at Arlington

ARLINGTON — Multiple people have been arrested in Thursday night's shooting at the Parks Mall in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department named the suspects as:

Damius Lindon, 19 - Booked on one count of Fighting in Public

Jaccques Jacques, 19 - Booked on one count of Fighting in Public

Careco Harris, 17 - Will be charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Kaiden Jackson, 18 - Booked on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

According to an Arlington Police Department news release, Lindon, Jacques and Harris got into an argument with Jackson while at the mall over one of them speaking to someone else's girlfriend.

At some point the fight turned physical. Police say Harris pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other group, hitting one of them with it, but it doesn't appear he fired any shots.

According to the news release, the gun fell out of Harris' hand and was picked up by Jackson who fired it at Harris, hitting him in the arm. A 38-year-old woman who was nearby was also struck by a bullet in the leg. She was not involved in the fight.

Both the bystander and Harris were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, Lindon, Jacques and Jackson have been booked into the Arlington City Jail. Police say Harris will be booked once he's cleared from the hospital.

Arlington police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.