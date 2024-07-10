Multiple accidents cause delays, closures on stretch of East Loop 820 in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY – There are several traffic delays in Tarrant County hours after a series of crashes Wednesday morning.

Hit-and-run in Hurst

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Hurst Police Department says they responded an accident just after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of northbound East Loop 820.

A dump truck was leaving a construction site when the top of the truck hit an overhead sign across the highway, causing the metal structure to collapse. The driver of the dump truck left the scene before police arrived.

About 30 minutes after the collapse, a motorcycle crashed into the fallen debris in the road. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital when medics arrived.

By Wednesday afternoon, the scene was cleared.

Fatal crash in Arlington

A second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and closed the ramp from southbound East Loop 820 to eastbound I-20.

A man was hit by multiple vehicles Wednesday morning after falling out of a car. Arlington police say they received multiple 911 calls from drivers who said they may have struck someone who was in the roadway.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the remains of a man.

Police say they believe the man was the passenger in a car going east along I-20 when it swerved and hit a road construction barricade, causing him to lose control of the car, travel across all lanes of traffic and crash into a concrete barrier.

While the car was crossing the highway, the front passenger door of the car opened and the man came out of the car, landing in the road. The man was then hit by multiple vehicles, police say. None of the drivers who hit the man are facing criminal charges.

Police say they have not been able to identify the man.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.

As a result, I-20 was shut down for most of the morning through the area while officers investigated the incident and hazmat crews cleaned the roadway. All lanes of I-20 reopened around 10:30 a.m.