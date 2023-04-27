Multimillion dollar project will add four lanes to Miller Road bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas) - A multimillion project will add four lanes (two lanes in each direction) to the Miller Road bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard. Pedestrian walkways and street lights are also in the works.

Saying "It's about dang time!" on his Facebook page, Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis shared the city council's consensus to allocate $2.56 million for the design and engineering project.

"The bridge was built in 1969 and is not able to serve the current population of Rowlett effectively. The project, once complete, will decrease traffic congestion and provide for safe pedestrian access. The funding for the design of the project will put the community in a better position to receive federal funding for the construction of the new bridge," said Margolis.

Dallas County also allocated $2.56 million to the design of the bridge, according to Margolis. The money is part of their Major Capital Improvement Program (MCIP). The project is currently estimated to cost around $40 million, said Margolis.

Widening of the bridge, which is falls under City of Dallas jurisdiction, is a multi-jurisdictional project requiring funding, participation, and coordination between all entities; federal, state and local.

Margolis said the process will take a long time, thus "it's important that this city council and future city council's work diligently to ensure the city seeks funding partnerships going forward. As currently planned, upon completion there will be two bridges - a new bridge south of the existing bridge with just eastbound traffic, pedestrian walkway, and a bike lane, and then an existing short bridge with the two causeways – that bridge would carry the two westbound lanes."

The goal of the expansion is to improve the transportation infrastructure, increase safety for pedestrians and motorists, and facilitate economic growth.