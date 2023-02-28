Watch CBS News
Local News

Muhammad Khan arrested, charged in connection to mosque burglary

By Annie Gimbel, Andrea Lucia

/ CBS Texas

Islamic leaders say burglar looks familiar
Islamic leaders say burglar looks familiar 02:23

FLOWER MOUND (CBSTexasNews) - Muhammad Khan, the man who police say stole donations intended for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, was arrested. 

Flower Mound police searching for suspect who stole donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Muhammed Khan, 36 Islamic Association of Lewisville & Flower Mound

Khan was charged with three counts of felony burglary in connection to the Feb. 13 theft. Surveillance video allegedly shows Khan break into the the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque on Peters Colony Road that day. 

Court records show Khan - a Virginia resident - was charged with a similar theft in Denton in 2021. Police said Khan broke into donation boxes and was caught on video (again) and left a note. At the time, president of the board of the Denton Islamic Society, Faraz Qureshi said he stole between $4,000 and $6,000. As for the note...

"I think it said something to the effect that I need the money and this is my number, please contact me," said Qureshi.

Khan is due in court next month for the Denton County incident.  

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.