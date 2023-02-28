Muhammad Khan arrested, charged in connection to mosque burglary

FLOWER MOUND (CBSTexasNews) - Muhammad Khan, the man who police say stole donations intended for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, was arrested.

Muhammed Khan, 36 Islamic Association of Lewisville & Flower Mound

Khan was charged with three counts of felony burglary in connection to the Feb. 13 theft. Surveillance video allegedly shows Khan break into the the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque on Peters Colony Road that day.

Court records show Khan - a Virginia resident - was charged with a similar theft in Denton in 2021. Police said Khan broke into donation boxes and was caught on video (again) and left a note. At the time, president of the board of the Denton Islamic Society, Faraz Qureshi said he stole between $4,000 and $6,000. As for the note...

"I think it said something to the effect that I need the money and this is my number, please contact me," said Qureshi.

Khan is due in court next month for the Denton County incident.