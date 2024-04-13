Motorist sought in fatal hit-and-run accident involving pedestrian: Dallas police

DALLAS – The search is on for a motorist who sped off after his vehicle struck and killed a man as he walked early Saturday in the 11200 block of Petal Street, west of Jupiter Road.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the man was "hit by an unknown make or model vehicle that left the scene without stopping to determine if a person needed help."

The man's identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.