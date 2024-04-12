Man dies after motorcycle crashes into pickup: White Settlement police

WHITE SETTLEMENT – A man in his 40s was killed Friday after being ejected when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup, police said.

The accident occurred just after 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of Clifford Street near Waynell Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find the yet-to-be-identified man lying in the roadway, according to the White Settlement Police Department. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m, police said.

"... Officers believe the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Street, while the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Waynell and attempting to turn westbound onto Clifford," a news release said, when the motorcycle struck the pickup.

A woman and a small child were in the pickup at the time of the crash. They were both treated at the scene.

"The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators," police said.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released after notification of next of kin.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.