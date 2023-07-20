Motorcycle bandits arrested for Wells Fargo Bank robbery

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "No games or everyone dies."

Pictured: Joseph Caddell, 47, and April Curry, 29 White Settlement Police Department

His threat to tellers at the Wells Fargo Bank on April 18 went unanswered, now Joseph Caddell, 47, is behind bars.

His reported accomplice, April Curry, 29, was also arrested on July 18 after a tip led police to the Johnson County Jail where she and Caddell were already in custody. They were in jail on unrelated charges, police said.

The pair is accused of the attempted robbery of the bank, which is located at 101 S. Jim Wright Freeway in White Settlement. Surveillance footage showed Caddell and Curry arriving on a stolen motorcycle that day, police said.

Caddell parked the motorcycle near the southwest portion of the parking lot, while Curry reportedly entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Police said the note contained the following message:

"I want everything in the drawer now. No games or everyone dies."

The bank teller activated a holdup alarm. During the attempted robbery, police said Curry panicked and took off on foot without any money. She jumped onto the motorcycle and the pair fled northbound on Loop 820 Highway.

The department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine any additional federal charges against Caddell and Curry.

"I want to highlight the incredible work by our investigative team, including Detective Gasper Martinez, who worked tirelessly to identify and bring this duo pair to justice," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "This demonstrates the importance of involving the community in helping solve crimes and the value of our federal, state, and local agency partnerships."

Police said Caddell and Curry both confessed to their involvement in the attempted robbery.