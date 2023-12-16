Mother devastated after homeowner shoots, kills Rosemont 8th grader

FORT WORTH - "My son had a lot of dreams and he was so talented," said Latoiya Landers. "I don't get it."

Landers' 14-year-old son Devin Baker was shot and killed Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to break in to a home in the Rosemont neighborhood. Now, Fort Worth police are investigating.

Police say they were called to the 5200 block of Southcrest Ct. in the Rosemont neighborhood of Fort Worth early Thursday morning for a call about a prowler. When they got there, a woman told them several people were attempting to break into her home but they had left the scene.

Police then got a second 911 call from the woman who said the burglars came back but when police returned to the scene, they found Baker lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say the woman who reported the break ins, had shot him. He died on scene.

"It's like I'm in a dream, because I'm looking at all the things he has at home, and I have to drive by where my son laid," said Landers.

On Friday night, the teen's family and friends came together to honor him at a balloon release outside of Rosemont Middle School, where he was an 8th grader.

"I know my child," said Landers. "I know him and it doesn't add up."

The mother says she wants more answers from police.

"I feel like they need to dig deeper," said Landers.

Detectives say the woman who shot the teen had reported break ins and attempted break ins at her home before and that she is cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested.

"I feel like it's very wrong," said Landers. "He had so many dreams. My son was not a criminal."

In a letter to the Rosemont Middle School community, school officials extended their sympathy to the family and said their hearts were heavy after learning of the death of a Rosemont student. Additional counseling is available for any student who needs extra support.