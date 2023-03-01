Watch CBS News
Mother, child shot at Lewisville apartment complex

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Lewisville police are searching for the suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex that injured a mother and her 4-year-old son.

Police say they received a call at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about a domestic violence incident at the Park Timbers Apartment Complex. 

The mother was shot at least once and the boy was grazed in the stomach, police said. The suspect, according to witnesses, is the woman's boyfriend and the child's father. 

The suspect took off running through the complex. 

The mother and child were taken to Medical City Lewisville for treatment and are expected to be OK. 

