Northwest ISD Assistant Principal Mose Brown arrested on child sexual abuse charge

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Assistant Eaton High School principal Moses Brown was arrested and is facing accusations of child sex abuse.

Fort Worth police took him into custody Monday night. The reported victim is under the age of 14.

Northwest ISD confirmed Brown has worked as an assistant principal at the high school since 2020.

Principal Stacy Miles told parents in a letter that "the matter does not involve a current or former Northwest ISD students and police are not seeking additional victims."

He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and is no longer allowed on the school's campus.

Brown's bond is set at $50,000.