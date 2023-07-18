More than $1M in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers continue their efforts to slow the flow of illegal narcotics over the Texas-Mexico border with their latest seizure of more than $1 million in cocaine.

Packages containing 47 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The latest busts happened at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

"Narcotic interdiction continues to be paramount in the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "These significant seizures demonstrate the result of our officers' dedication to combating transnational crime and stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border."

On July 13, officer arrested a 68-year-old U.S. citizen after a drug K-9 alerted on his Honda Civic during secondary inspection. They found 28.10 pounds of cocaine worth $375,309 in the car.

Two days later, officers arrested a 48-year-old Mexican citizen after finding 47 pounds of cocaine in his car. The narcotics had a street value of $628,752.

Officers seized both cars. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizures.