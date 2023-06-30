Report: More Texans will hit the road for Fourth of July weekend

Summer road trip ready? How to prep your car for the heat

Summer road trip ready? How to prep your car for the heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – AAA Texas is predicting that this Fourth of July weekend will be the busiest on record for Texas.

AAA Texas expects 3.2 million Texans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 3% from last year and 8% higher than 2019.

If you're hitting the road this weekend, the statewide gas price average is $3.18 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel – it's three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.33 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

"Gas prices are much cheaper this Independence Day than last year," said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. "Pump price fluctuations remains possible as demand for fuel is strong. However, crude prices have balanced out and will likely keep retail gas prices from increasing much over the busy holiday weekend."

According to AAA, gas prices have been decreasing slightly week-over-week and with crude oil prices remaining stable, gas prices will likely stay low.