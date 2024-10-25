Monster Jam to thrill with high-flying stunts at AT&T Stadium

NORTH TEXAS — High speeds, backflips and a whole lot of fun. You can expect that at Monster Jam on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Drivers Jamie Sulivan and Brandon Arthur rode in the "Grave Digger" to show us what fans will experience.

"They're 12,000 lbs., 12 feet tall, 12 feet wide, and we do some crazy tricks with them," said Sulivan, who drives the Thor Monster Truck.

"The pit party is the best part, it's a chance for all the fans, friends and families to come out and get to meet us one one-on-one," said Arthur. He drives the Iron Man truck.

Fans will also get a chance to see the Marvel trucks making their DFW debut.

"We came here for three events this year, so these Marvel trucks are going to go back international next year, so this is your last time to actually get to see these trucks up close and personal," said Sulivan.

The drivers say you won't want to miss a second of the action.

Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, but the pit party where kids can meet the drivers and get up close to the trucks starts at 2:30 p.m. You can still grab tickets to the event at MonsterJam.com.