Mom, son arrested after threatening a Fort Worth middle school
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A boy and his mother have been arrested after threatening a school.
At around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth police school resource officers arrested a student at William Monnig Middle School after discovering he brought a gun to the campus.
Police say when the mother, Lisa Camille Ball, was notified of her son's arrest, she made a threat towards the school.
While the boy was being transported to the juvenile detention facility, Ball showed up to the school and was arrested.
Ball has been charged with offense of a terroristic threat.
