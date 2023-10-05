Mitchell Wasek, son of Buc-ee's co-founder accused of secretly recording house guests

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Mitchell Wasek, the son of a Buc-ee's co-founder is accused of secretly recording house guests at both his Dallas home and at his father's home on Lake Travis.

Mitchell Wasek, 28 Travis County Sheriff's Office

The 28-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Travis County on allegations he recorded people having sex, changing clothes, using the bathroom and showering, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

One of Wasek's guests at the family lake house, who works in cyber security told police they found a charging port plugged into the wall of a guest bathroom. That led to the discovery of a hidden camera, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit. The camera had a micro-card, which the friend took. They watched it, and reportedly saw themselves and other people undressing in bathrooms and bedrooms of the home.

"They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed," the arrest affidavit states.

There was also similar footage, which was reportedly recorded in Wasek's Dallas home.

When the camera and its contents were handed over to Dallas police, 68 files of footage including the 13 reported victims were on it, the affidavit stated.

Wasek was charged with 28 felony counts of invasive visual recording.