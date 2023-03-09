Missing 8-year-old girl from Coldspring found safe in Colorado

COLDSPRING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing from a small town north of Houston has been found, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

The AMBER Alert for Haven Barker, 8, of Coldspring, was canceled on Thursday morning after the child was found safe in Colorado. The alert was issued on Mar. 8 at about 4:00 p.m. At the time, Barker had not been seen for more than a day.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Haven Barker from Coldspring, TX, on 03/09/23, TX plate PYS4575 pic.twitter.com/CzItlm8Znu — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 9, 2023

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Charles Estep, 50, as a person of interest in Barker's disappearance.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to a request for comment.