Missing 8-year-old girl from Coldspring found safe in Colorado

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, March 9th, 2023
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, March 9th, 2023 03:02

COLDSPRING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing from a small town north of Houston has been found, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

The AMBER Alert for Haven Barker, 8, of Coldspring, was canceled on Thursday morning after the child was found safe in Colorado. The alert was issued on Mar. 8 at about 4:00 p.m. At the time, Barker had not been seen for more than a day.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Charles Estep, 50, as a person of interest in Barker's disappearance.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 1:53 PM

