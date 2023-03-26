Critical Missing 7-year-old Dallas boy found safe

The Dallas Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for Isaias Daniel Vasquez. Isaias Daniel Vasquez was last seen at 2700 Northaven Rd on March 25, 2023, at about 6:55 pm. He may be confused and in need of assistance.Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 050849-2023.



UPDATE: Dallas police say Isaias Daniel Vasquez has been found and is safe

The Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Person alert for Isaias Daniel Vasquez.

According to police, Vasquez was last seen at 2700 Northaven Rd on March 25, 2023, at about 6:55 pm. They say he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Police describe Vasquez as a 7-year-old Hispanic male weighing around 90 pounds. He is 4'3", and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and gray shorts.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about Vasquez to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.