Critical Missing 7-year-old Dallas boy found safe

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

The Dallas Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for Isaias Daniel Vasquez. Isaias Daniel Vasquez was last seen at 2700 Northaven Rd on March 25, 2023, at about 6:55 pm. He may be confused and in need of assistance.Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.


UPDATE: Dallas police say Isaias Daniel Vasquez has been found and is safe

The Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Person alert for Isaias Daniel Vasquez. 

According to police, Vasquez was last seen at 2700 Northaven Rd on March 25, 2023, at about 6:55 pm. They say he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Police describe Vasquez as a 7-year-old Hispanic male weighing around 90 pounds. He is 4'3",  and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and gray shorts.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about Vasquez to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

