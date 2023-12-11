Millions expected to hit the roads, skies and seas this holiday season

Traveling over the holidays? Brace yourself!

DALLAS – If you plan to fly over the holiday season, brace yourself!

The 10-day travel period from Dec. 23 to New Year's Day is expected to be the busiest on record at airports.

According to AAA, more than 7.5 million people are expected to fly while 104 million are expected to hit the roads and another 4 million are expected to travel by bus, train or cruise ship.

AAA says 115 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, the second busiest since 2000.

The busiest year ever was 2019, which before the COVID-19 pandemic, that disrupted travel worldwide.