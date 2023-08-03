Midlothian man sentenced to 20 years in prison for promotion of child pornography

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 25-year-old Midlothian man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to ten counts of Promotion of Child Pornography—a second-degree felony.

Ellis County officials stated resident Adrian Favila had been caught after Midlothian police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornopraphy was being uploaded onto Dropbox from an address in the city.

Adrian Favila Ellis County

Investigators were able to further trace the Dropbox account, phone number and the email used to access the site to Favila.

He was given the maximum sentence and must register as a sex offender once released from prison.

"Promotion or Possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is not a victimless crime. Each image is of a real child being abused," Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery wrote in an emailed press release. "Not only did the child have to suffer the abuse itself but must live knowing that the image or video will forever be available for predators to view and trade."