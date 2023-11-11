Midlothian honors Vietnam veterans who didn't get a hero's welcome home

Midlothian honors Vietnam veterans who didn't get a heroes welcome home

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - To mark Veteran's Day and celebrate local veterans, the city of Midlothian held its 14th annual Veterans Tribute Dinner Saturday night.

Vietnam veteran Allan Christie and his wife Lisa love coming to the Midlothian Veterans Tribute Dinner. Christie served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

"I was in a chemical company, we had 105 and 155 howitzer shells that had anything from tear gas to nerve gas and contrary to popular belief we were using it over there," said Christie. "So it was just pure chaos."

He and other Vietnam veterans didn't get a hero's welcome when they returned home.

"No they sneaked us back at 2 o'clock in the morning," said Christie.

But this year Midlothian held a special commemoration for the veterans of the Vietnam War at their annual Veterans Tribute Dinner.

"Now it's nice that people actually acknowledge that we existed," said Christie. "All the efforts over the last few years to try to make up for all the loneliness of the early years."

Veterans of all wars and their guests were treated to a free BBQ dinner. It was a chance to come together again in friendship and recognition of the sacrifices so many Americans and their families have made.

"It feels real good when you come in here and you know you're amongst friends but you don't know their names," said Harry Conerly, a committee member for the event.