Michael Hinojosa, Kevin Murray among several added to Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas ISD's newest Athletic Hall of Fame class is a homerun.

One of the headliners of the fifth class is none other than the district's former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

Before his standout career in education, Hinojosa was a multi-sport athlete at Sunset High School. At one point, he was also the youngest head basketball coach in DISD history.

He says his inclusion in the Athletic Hall of Fame means more than any honor he's ever received.

Reggie Samples, a proud graduate of South Oak Cliff High School and the all-time winningest African American football coach in UIL history, is also included in the new class.

With his first state title this past season at Duncanville, Samples now has that stamp on his resume. But, it was his 120-plus victories as the head coach at Lincoln High School as well as the 110 at Skyline High School that paved the way.

North Dallas High School graduate Kevin Murray can also add DISD Hall of Famer to his extensive list.

As the 1986 Cotton Bowl MVP, Murray helped the Aggies football program and has since been included in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame and the Texas A&M Hall of Fame.

He can also take pride in setting a great example for his son, Kyler—a former national champion at Allen High School, Heisman Trophy winner, and current starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

The other headliner in the seven-person class is Spud Webb.

From Wilmer Hutchins High School, Webb will always be known for winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1986. At only 5 feet 7 inches tall, Spud was the smallest player to ever accomplish the feat.

His ability to rise to the occasion helped pave the way for a 12-year NBA career.

No matter his accomplishments, though, he couldn't be more proud than to have his jersey retired at Wilmer Hutchins and to now be part of DISD's Athletic Hall of Fame.