Don't have tickets for Metallica at AT&T Stadium? Don't worry, you can watch the show in theaters

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you didn't snag tickets for Metallica's two-day concert run at AT&T Stadium, don't worry – you can also see them in theaters.

The metal band will be broadcasting their shows live from Arlington onto big screens worldwide Aug. 18 and 20.

Both shows of the M72 World Tour will have different setlists with songs from across the band's entire career – no two songs will be played twice. A round stage will give fans in-person and in the theaters a complete 360 view of the show.

There will also be different bands opening for Metallica. On Aug. 18, Pantera and Mammoth MVH are opening and on Aug. 20, Five Finger Death Punch and Nine Inch Kills are opening.

Check out times and locations for the screenings here.