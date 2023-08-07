Messi fans welcome the icon to Dallas

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's a moment many die-hard soccer fans could only dream of, the chance to see Lionel Messi play, right here in North Texas. But Sunday, those fans' dreams came true.

Texas soccer fans could hardly believe it when they heard Messi was coming here, to North Texas.

"It was like, no, you're kidding," said FC Dallas fan Vinny Rousseau.

"We don't have to go all the way to Madrid," said Messi fan, Jaime Arce.

While some couldn't snag tickets just being outside the stadium was close enough.

"We normally get our tickets for 25 dollars and they were going for the thousands," said Rousseau. "A lot of kids follow Messi it doesn't matter what the team is it's just the Messi effect."

Kids like Lucas Arce from Rockwall.

"I wanna be just like him so my parents got me a soccer goal, and practice and practice," said Lucas.

The crowd erupted in cheers when Messi finally ran onto the field.

Although some Texans were a little torn about who to root for, the opportunity to see an icon play right in your own backyard was worth it.

"I go for FC Dallas but at the same time I go for Messi I grew up watching him he inspired me so hey all day Messi," said Jose Gonzalez.

"It's honestly a dream come true he inspired me to love soccer and love the game so it's really cool that I have the opportunity to see him play in my hometown," said George Colandrea. "I don't have to travel halfway around the world to go see him."