Mesquite's Small Business Saturday keeps money within the local community

Mesquite’s Small Business Saturday holiday shopping event keeps money within the local community

MESQUITE — The City of Mesquite encourages people to shop locally during this year's holiday shopping season.

Downtown Mesquite hosted a "Small Business Saturday" shopping event where people bought holiday presents and kept their money in the community.

A cold day in downtown Mesquite led to the warmth of conversation with several dozen vendors at an outdoor gift market. About a dozen brick-and-mortar businesses also took part in the holiday shopping event, including Bear Cave Coffee co-owner Sean Belknap.

"We released all of our holiday drinks that will be going through from Christmas and through the New Year," Belknap said. "Then we have gift cards and a live band playing in the back, playing some Christmas music."

More than 20% of Mesquite's general fund comes from sales tax revenue, according to downtown development manager Beverly Abell.

"We love to focus on our mom and pop because they're the backbone of our economy. They employ so many people," Abell said. "So many families achieve their dreams by being in small business."

The coffee shop just released its holiday menu. The "Harry Potter" is one of the caffeinated items keeping money within Mesquite's community.

"It's shown that statistically mom and pops proportionately give back more to the community than any other type of business," Abell said. "These are also your local families. You have kids in local schools who, not only work here, locate their business here, they live here, and they're part of your community all year long."

"Every transaction counts. Every person that comes in, every post on social media, everything counts," Belknap said.

The customers got their sweets served with a side of hospitality at a place where faces are familiar and the money stays within the local community.