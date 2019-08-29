Mesquite Police Release Video Of North Texas Missing Mom Prisma Reyes

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - She vanished more than four months ago, now police in Mesquite have released more video of mother Prisma Reyes.

Family and friends reported Reyes missing in mid-April. They took the steps after the woman didn't return from her lunch break and later didn't pick up her 6-year-old son from daycare.

One of the videos shows Reyes sitting at a restaurant bar and talking on her cell phone. She's wearing the clothes she was last seen in.

Another clip shows Reyes driving up outside a Dallas apartment complex in her white 2017 Jeep Wrangler and parking -- seemingly blocking an intersection. At some point several cars drive into the gated apartment parking lot and Reyes hops out of the Jeep and runs in before the gate closes.

The last video showing Reyes is from the same apartment complex, this time she's standing near an elevator and talking on the phone.

Reyes' Jeep was found abandoned, at the same apartment complex where she was last seen, one day after she was reported missing.

In April Reyes' mother, Lilia Peralta, talked with CBS 11 News. "I don't feel good... worried for my daughter," she said. "I would want the people who see her, or if somebody has seen something to give information to the police. Because mothers and fathers... we love our kids very much."

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes is a Hispanic woman who stands 5'2" and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Reyes' disappearance or has any information about the missing person case is asked to contact Mesquite police at 972.285.6336.