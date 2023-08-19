Mesquite police release footage of high speed chase, shooting that killed 16-year-old

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Mesquite police have released dash and body camera video of a high speed chase that resulted in a teenager's shooting death last Friday.

The incident occurred just after 8:45 p.m. Aug. 11, when a Mesquite police officer attempted a traffic stop on Scyene Road.

Police said as the driver—later identified as a 16-year-old male—failed to pull over, a chase ensued and the teenage suspect went on to strike multiple vehicles and road signs before stopping in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive. He was driving close to 100 mph.

The suspect then reportedly exited the car, and the officer gave verbal commands of which he "failed to comply" before reaching back into the vehicle. The officer subsequently opened fire, hitting the suspect.

Police said the officer ordered him to stop nine times before shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police, a loaded handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the car he was driving.

Mesquite Police Department

UTD criminologist Timothy Bray said the alarming factor in the footage is "just how quickly things can get out of control."

He said what's required for the use of deadly force is an objective assessment by the officer that they're facing a threat of eminent harm. "From the officer's calculus, he's been looking at facts and circumstances all the way through this pursuit. That added to the assessment I'm sure."

Even if no gun had been found, Bray said the use of deadly force could have still been justified based on the dangerous actions by the suspect during the chase.

"When you add all of that to the failure to obey commands and the erratic behavior at the end...those red flags are really piling up," he said.

The officer involved has not been identified at this time, but he's described as a 14-year veteran of the department.

A department spokesman said the videos are only one part of the investigation.