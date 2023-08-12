Mesquite police officer fatally shoots driver after car chase

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Mesquite police officer fatally shot the driver of a car that initiated a chase.

It happened on Aug. 11 just after 8:45 p.m. A police officer was monitoring traffic in the area of W. Scyene Road and Gross Road when they attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Pilot.

The driver failed to stop and a chase was initiated. During the chase, the Honda Pilot struck multiple vehicles and road signs before stopping in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive.

As the driver got out of the car, the police officer was making verbal commands. The driver began reaching back into their car when the officer fired at the driver, striking them.

Police say they performed life-saving measures on the driver before they were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

A firearm was recovered from the Honda Pilot, police say.

The identities of the driver and police officer have yet to be released. The Mesquite Police Department says the police officer has been with the department for 14 years.

No officers were injured.