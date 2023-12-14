Mesquite police searching for 2 people following shooting

MESQUITE – There is an active police presence in Mesquite after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning when a stolen vehicle was located near the 7-11 gas station off Cartwright Road and Faithon P Lucas Blvd.

An officer made contact with the stolen vehicle, police say. While the officer checked on the vehicle, they learned that there was a second one involved. Two people then fled from the vehicle, Mesquite police lieutenant Brandon Ricketts said.

As the officer persued the two people who fled, an officer fired at the second vehicle. From that interaction, one person was shot and has died, Ricketts said.

Three people are in custody, two people remain at-large and only one person has died. No police officers were injured.

This story is developing.