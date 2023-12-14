Watch CBS News
Mesquite police searching for 2 people following shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Mesquite police investigating officer involved shooting
Mesquite police investigating officer involved shooting 01:06

MESQUITE – There is an active police presence in Mesquite after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning when a stolen vehicle was located near the 7-11 gas station off Cartwright Road and Faithon P Lucas Blvd.

An officer made contact with the stolen vehicle, police say. While the officer checked on the vehicle, they learned that there was a second one involved. Two people then fled from the vehicle, Mesquite police lieutenant Brandon Ricketts said.

Mesquite police give update on officer-involved shooting 03:01

As the officer persued the two people who fled, an officer fired at the second vehicle. From that interaction, one person was shot and has died, Ricketts said.

Three people are in custody, two people remain at-large and only one person has died. No police officers were injured.

This story is developing.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 6:43 AM CST

