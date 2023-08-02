Watch CBS News
Mesquite police identify homicide victim JaTravion Rudd, 20

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Mesquite Police Department has identified JaTravion Rudd, 20, as the victim of a July 31 homicide. 

Rudd, who was from Dallas, was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Sierra Drive in Mesquite.

Multiple callers told 911 operators they heard gunfire in the area the night he was killed. Police who found Rudd said he was shot one time. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

If anyone has information about this homicide please contact majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.

