Mesquite ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

MESQUITE – A 32-year-old Mesquite ISD teacher has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student at Vanguard High School, police said Wednesday.

The US Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Cesar Jimenez of Midlothian on Wednesday, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite police learned of the "potentially inappropriate relationship" at the school on Friday, April 5.

Jimenez has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator and student, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

