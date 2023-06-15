Mesquite ISD announces new clear bag policy for students

MESQUITE (CBSNewTexas.com) - Mesquite ISD has announced a new clear bag policy for the 2023-24 school year.

Only clear backpacks, purses and totes are allowed for students on campus, according to the district. All items inside a student backpack, purse or tote must be visible; however, students may carry a small non-clear bag to hold personal items, such as money and hygiene products.

The district will provide one clear backpack free of charge to any student who requests one.

Elementary students may pick up a free clear backpack at their campus on School Supply Drop-Off Night (Aug. 3) or the first day of school. Middle and high school students may pick up their free backpacks on the first day of school.

Clear backpacks will not be distributed at the annual Mesquite ISD Back to School Fair.