Mesquite Fire Department receives hundreds of stuffed animals for children in emergency situations

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Traumatic events are stressful and frightening, especially for little kids. That is why Mesquite firefighters are answering the call and providing their youngest patients with a little extra comfort.

Bags full of stuffed animals were donated by a local PetSmart in Mesquite, and will be given to children as a way to help ease their anxiety should they end up in an ambulance or emergency situation.

Mesquite Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Hopkins said the animals provide emotional support for children who find themselves trying to process an emergency.

"Typically, it's a traumatic event when we show up," Chief Hopkins explained. "And it's overwhelming for children. This gives them the opportunity to give them a little bit of peace, a little bit of comfort; something to hold, to hug—a distraction off of what we're doing to them, to what they have with their stuffed animal."

Hopkins said the fire department has partnered with PetSmart before on unrelated events, and that he's appreciative of the donation.

Each fire station is now stocked with readily available toys when paramedics and firefighters respond to calls.

If you'd like to help, a donation event will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the PetSmart in Mesquite, located at 19175 LBJ Freeway.